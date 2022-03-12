Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $837.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

