CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $83,006.67 and approximately $184.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.90 or 0.00027857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

