Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 4.2% Following Strong Earnings

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 516,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,894,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.