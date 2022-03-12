CX Institutional Acquires 4,293 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

IWD opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

