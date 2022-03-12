CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

