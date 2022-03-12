CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,961 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $95.90.

