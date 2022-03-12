CX Institutional Sells 19,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

