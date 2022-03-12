Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) PT Set at C$3.75 by Alliance Global Partners

Cypress Development (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) received a C$3.75 target price from investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 209.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE CYP opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.14 million and a P/E ratio of -100.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. Cypress Development has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$2.61.

In other Cypress Development news, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$359,100. Also, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

