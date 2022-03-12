Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DIFTY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 17,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,006. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.
