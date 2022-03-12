Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DIFTY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 17,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,006. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.