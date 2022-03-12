Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 331.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dana by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.94 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

