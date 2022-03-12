Deborah Clifford Sells 3,953 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.74.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.