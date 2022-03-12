Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 85,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,793. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

