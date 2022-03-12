Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. 412,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,053. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

