Desjardins Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

