Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.14.

WSP stock opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$115.25 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last ninety days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

