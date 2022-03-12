Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:DM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Desktop Metal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.