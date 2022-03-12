Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

BN stock opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

