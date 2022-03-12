Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

