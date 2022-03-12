Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.