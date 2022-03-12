Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

