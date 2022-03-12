Dexlab (DXL) Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a market cap of $5.90 million and $136,059.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.57 or 0.06610681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.35 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041624 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

