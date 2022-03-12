Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

