Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. 1,412,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

