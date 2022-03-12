DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -219.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

