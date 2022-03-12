Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SBT opened at $6.79 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

