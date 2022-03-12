Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 354,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

CALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

