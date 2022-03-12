Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

