Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 11,203,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,212,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

