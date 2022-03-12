Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Diversey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

