Diversified Trust Co Buys 782 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

