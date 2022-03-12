Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

IJK stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

