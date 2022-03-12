Diversified Trust Co Invests $205,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

