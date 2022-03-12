Diversified Trust Co Invests $245,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 1st Source by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in 1st Source by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

