Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

