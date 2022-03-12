Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOSL opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

