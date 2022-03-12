DocGo (DCGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. DocGo has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
