DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.
DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $253,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
