DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $253,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

