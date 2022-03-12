DogeCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,050.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $525,467.88 and $1,050.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,458,580 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

