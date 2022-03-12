Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

DG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. 2,362,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

