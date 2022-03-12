Dollarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $14,245.59 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $14,245.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,107.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.00747253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00200518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00025943 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.