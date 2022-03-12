Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Donaldson stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

