Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.66. 29,958 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000.
