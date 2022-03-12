Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 187,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter.

GEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.56. 176,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

