Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $538,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,225. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

