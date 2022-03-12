Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.87. 134,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

