Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

