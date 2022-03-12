Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.