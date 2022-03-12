Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$19.50 price target by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

