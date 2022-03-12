Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys Shares of 1,540 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 54.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.75. 342,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $118.52 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

