Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $22.18 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $22,176,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

