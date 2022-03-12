Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.