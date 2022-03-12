DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.

NYSE KTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

