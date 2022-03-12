DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.
NYSE KTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
